NEW DELHI — More than 30 Hindu worshippers have drowned in swollen rivers and in a lake in India as thousands participated in Ganesh Chaturthi, in which a figure of a Ganesh is immersed in water, officials and news reports said Sept. 13.
Six people were able to swim ashore in the lake in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state, and a search was on for one missing person, said National Disaster Response Force spokesman Krishan Kumar. Kumar said 11 bodies were recovered from the lake.
The boat tilted and capsized as the worshippers were immersing a large idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in the lake, police said.
The Press Trust of India news agency said 18 other people drowned when they were swept away by flooded rivers in a half dozen towns in western Maharashtra state on Sept. 12 and 13. Four other worshippers drowned in the Yamuna river in New Delhi during religious ceremonies.
Hindus are celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Ganesh is the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.
Boats in India are often overloaded, which leads to frequent accidents. Most boats operating in rural areas have no life jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.