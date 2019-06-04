Mumbai is the most traffic-congested city in the world, revealed a new report released June 4 by TomTom, a travel technology company based in Amsterdam.
Drivers living in Mumbai are expected to spend 65 percent more time stuck in traffic. New Delhi took 5th place in Tom-Tom’s survey of 403 cities around the world; drivers in Delhi can expect to spend 58 percent more time in traffic.
Bogota, the Colombian capital; Lima, Peru; and Moscow, Russia rounded out the top-five most traffic-congested cities in the world.
Traffic congestion has increased globally during the last decade, and nearly 75 percent of the cities TomTom includes in the new Traffic Index report had increased or stable congestion levels between 2017 and 2018, with only 90 cities showing measurable decreases.
In a press statement, Ralf-Peter Schäfer, TomTom’s vice president of Traffic information, said: “Globally, traffic congestion is rising. And that’s both good, and bad, news. It’s good because it indicates a strong global economy, but the flip side is drivers wasting time sitting in traffic, not to mention the huge environmental impact.”
“At TomTom, we’re working towards a future where vehicles are electric, shared and autonomous so that our future really is free of congestion and emissions. We have the technology to make this future happen – but it takes a collaborative effort. From road authorities, to governments; car makers to car drivers, we all have a part to play,” he said.
