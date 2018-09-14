India Uighur

Muslims protest the Chinese government over the detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, in Mumbai Sept. 14. China has long imposed restrictions on the Muslim minorities in its Xinjiang region in the name of combating terrorism and separatism, with police measures intensifying in recent years. Upwards of one million ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities are being held in counter-extremism centers, according to estimates cited by a United Nations panel on racial discrimination. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

MUMBAI — About 150 Muslims protested in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, Sept. 14 to demand that China stop detaining thousands of minority Uighur Muslims in camps and political indoctrination centers in its Xinjiang region.

The protesters chanted “Down with China’” as they demonstrated outside a mosque Sept. 14 after Friday noon prayers.

An organizer, Mohammed Saeed Nori, accused China of detaining many Muslims in camps and “snatching their religious freedom.”

China has tightened restrictions over the instruction of Islam and the Uighur language in an effort to assimilate the minority group into the Chinese mainstream, which is dominated by the Han ethnic group. It says the process will bring economic benefits to Xinjiang’s poor people.

China has denied operating the camps and said it is taking necessary measures to fight terrorism, religious extremism and separatism.

