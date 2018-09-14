Muslims protest the Chinese government over the detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, in Mumbai Sept. 14. China has long imposed restrictions on the Muslim minorities in its Xinjiang region in the name of combating terrorism and separatism, with police measures intensifying in recent years. Upwards of one million ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities are being held in counter-extremism centers, according to estimates cited by a United Nations panel on racial discrimination. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)