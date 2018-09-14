MUMBAI — About 150 Muslims protested in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, Sept. 14 to demand that China stop detaining thousands of minority Uighur Muslims in camps and political indoctrination centers in its Xinjiang region.
The protesters chanted “Down with China’” as they demonstrated outside a mosque Sept. 14 after Friday noon prayers.
An organizer, Mohammed Saeed Nori, accused China of detaining many Muslims in camps and “snatching their religious freedom.”
China has tightened restrictions over the instruction of Islam and the Uighur language in an effort to assimilate the minority group into the Chinese mainstream, which is dominated by the Han ethnic group. It says the process will bring economic benefits to Xinjiang’s poor people.
China has denied operating the camps and said it is taking necessary measures to fight terrorism, religious extremism and separatism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.