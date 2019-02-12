A Indian naked sadhu bathes at the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers — on the auspicious day of 'Basant Panchami' at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on Feb. 10. Millions of Hindu pilgrims took the plunge in holy rivers on the most auspicious bathing days of the Kumbh Mela festival, led by naked, ash-smeared holy men and accompanied by chants from Hindu holy texts. (Xavier Galiana/AFP/Getty Images)