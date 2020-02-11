NEW DELHI (IANS) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Feb. 11 congratulated Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on his spectacular victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.
"Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too extended his best wishes. "My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections," he said, in a tweet.
As per the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party won or is ahead in 62 of the total 70 seats, while the BJP has won or is ahead in the remaining eight. This is the second consecutive term that Kejriwal's party has swept to power in Delhi.
