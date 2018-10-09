RANCHI – The National Investigation Agency Oct. 9 searched 15 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a probe into the role of various companies allegedly involved in funding the Maoist outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee, said the agency.
Fifteen NIA teams were assisted by the state police forces during the raids conducted at the residences and offices of managers of different companies in Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and Durgapur in West Bengal.
The companies are associated with purchase and transport of coal in Amrapali and Magadh coalfields in Jharkhand and allegedly involved in providing funds to TPC, an NIA statement said.
The anti-terror agency has also seized huge amounts of incriminating materials and documents pertaining to payments made to Amrapali and Magadh area committees, bank account details and fixed deposits, deduction of levy amount, computers, hard discs, mobiles containing accounts of companies, and diaries containing entries of money paid to the TPC and Peoples Liberation Front of India during the raids.
The NIA has also seized cash equivalent to Rs. 68 lakh, as well as 10,000 Singapore dollar, $1,300 and Rs. 86,000 in demonetized currency.
The NIA took over the case from Jharkhand Police and registered an First Information Report on Feb, 16 this year following an order from the Home Ministry. The Jharkhand Police had registered an FIR in the case on Jan.11, 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.