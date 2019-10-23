CHANDIGARH — The BJP, which is predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a brute majority, seems to have reaped benefits by playing up the nationalist issues besides being helped by divisions in Congress and partition of Indian National Lok Dal.
Political observers say the contest between the BJP and the Congress this time was more or less one-sided after the former won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats just a few months back, a first in the state's electoral history, that too with handsome margins.
Secondly, for two years, the entire BJP leadership was toiling hard to strengthen its cadre at grassroots.
In contrast, the Congress has been facing deep leadership crisis after its humiliating loss of power in the state in 2014.
BJP's tally was just four (6.73 per cent voter share) and two seats in 2009 and 2005 Assembly elections, respectively.
But in the 2014 Assembly polls, it got 47 out of 90 seats.
In 2014 Assembly polls, the vote share of the BJP rose sharply by 26.47 per cent from a meager 6.73 per cent in 2005 polls.
By the Lok Sabha polls in May, it crossed the half-way mark.
This assembly election, several opinion polls predicted the ruling BJP will return to power with a brute majority by winning 75 out of 90 seats.
The BJP seems to have captured the large space vacated by the INLD, which used to be a powerful political force in the state and had formed government four times earlier, a senior Congress leader told IANS.
"Also the Congress, which has been marginalized in the state since its humiliating defeat in 2014 assembly polls, has also lost its vote bank to the BJP in the absence of any alternative," the party leader said.
He said earlier the voters defecting from INLD, mainly the Jats comprising 28 percent of the state's population, would prefer the Congress but this time it seems they have voted for the BJP.
As per the IANS-CVoter Exit Poll, the saffron party is projected to win 66-74 seats.
In terms of vote share, the BJP is predicted to get 42.4 percent against 26 percent of Congress and 19 per cent of the JJP.
The JJP is predicted to get seven seats, while 3-12 seats by the Congress.
