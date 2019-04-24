KOLKATA — An average of 81.97 percent votes were cast in the third phase election to five parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, the Election Commission said here April 24.
The polling percentage was 83.61 in Balurghat, 80.28 in Malda North, 81.01 in Malda South, 80.69 in Jangipur and 84.33 percent in Murshidabad constituencies, according to the office of Bengal Chief Electoral Officer.
In the third phase polls, a total of 80,23,846 people were eligible to vote in 8,528 polling stations to decided the fate of 61 candidates, six of whom are women.
Asked about the Trinamool Congress' roadshow in Saithia under Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, where a worker was seen with a pistol, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters: "We have come to know about this and asked for a report."
Trinamool's star candidate Satabdi Roy is seeking re-election from the seat.
Also, regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's theme song still being played despite EC's ban, Basu said they "will look into the matter.”
CPI-M leader Rabin Deb has approached the CEO seeking investigation into the mysterious disappearance of poll official Arnab Roy, asking for postponing the bye-election in all six assembly constituencies and raising other scrutiny related complaints.
"As Arnab Roy was in charge of the EVMs and VVPAT, we feel that his disappearance is very much related to the elections. We demand proper investigation in order to unveil the mystery," Deb said.
