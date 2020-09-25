NEW DELHI — India has reported another 86,052 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding daily infections this week.
The Health Ministry raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.8 million Sept. 25. The ministry said 1,141 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 92,290.
India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where more than 6.9 million people have been infected.
The ministry said India’s recovery rate has crossed 81.55%. This includes five worst-hit states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which account for more than 60% of the confirmed cases.
The new daily cases have remained below the 90,000 mark for five straight days after hitting a record number of 97,894 on Sept. 16.
Though there was a 12% dip in testing for five days, it picked up again to 1.1 million on Sept. 24, the ministry said.
The total number of tests has surpassed 67 million in the country.
