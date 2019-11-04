Volunteers from civil defense get ready to monitor vehicles after the local government ordered half of the city's private cars to be taken off the road based on an odd-even registration plate system to help reduce air pollution, in New Delhi on Nov. 4. Millions of people in India's capital started the week on November 4 choking through eye-burning smog, with schools closed, cars taken off the road and construction halted. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)