A cow with a mask made of cowrie shells is tied up outside a temple, as the country relaxes its lockdown restrictions on June 8 in Delhi. Places of worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants reopened Monday under social distancing and other guidelines in India as the government tries to wind up the nationwide lockdown that was imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far caused over 7,000 deaths in the country severely affected the economy. (Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)