SRINAGAR — Nine rebels and three Indian soldiers were killed in a pair of gun battles in disputed Kashmir, an Indian army official said April 5.
Indian soldiers killed five suspected militants along the highly militarized de facto front line in Keran sector on Sunday as an armed group of militants infiltrated from the Pakistani side of Kashmir into the Indian-controlled part, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.
Kalia said three soldiers were also killed. He did not specify the number of injured, saying only that some others who were injured were undergoing treatment.
There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
The other gunbattle broke out in a neighborhood in southern Kulgam town as police and soldiers scoured the area looking for militants on April 4, Kalia said. He said that as troops began conducting searches, they came under heavy gunfire, leading to a clash that killed four militants.
The fighting comes amid an ongoing lockdown in Kashmir to combat spread of the coronavirus.
