NEW DELHI — One of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay, moved a Delhi court Jan. 30 seeking a stay on his Feb. 1, 6 a.m. execution.
Vinay along with three co-accused of the six men, who had tortured the Delhi student on Dec. 16, 2012, in the most inhuman manner that led to her death a month after, was issued a death warrant this month.
Additional Sessions Judge A.K. Jain has kept the matter for hearing.
The application filed by defense advocate A.P. Singh sought the court's direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to stay the execution of the convicts until the determination of the mercy petition and the other legal remedies.
One of the suspectsn involved in the crime committed suicide, while the other was a juvenile.
