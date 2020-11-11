NEW DELHI – In a dramatic close contest in the Bihar Assembly elections, it was the BJP that took Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led ruling NDA coalition to victory, surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years in the state.
The National Democratic Alliance secured 125 seats and crossed the magic mark of 122 seats in the 243-member house, surging ahead of the key opposition Grand Alliance known as Mahagathbandhan that could manage 110 seats even after the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party became the second single largest party by getting 74 seats – a face changer in the polls – with five-time Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United securing 43 seats and other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha winning four seats each.
Of the Grand Alliance’s 110 seats, RJD’s allies Congress won 19 seats and the Left parties secured 16 seats: the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) won 12; and Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist won two seats each.
The remaining seats were divided among Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen which won five followed by one seat each by Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. One Independent was also elected.
The counting of votes, which got underway at 8 a.m. on Nov. 10, concluded late in the night and the final results were declared by the Election Commission at 4.30 a.m. Nov. 11 for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections that may herald a new era in the state politics, declining many exit polls predictions which indicated victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance.
Despite the slump in numbers, Nitish Kumar, who was declared the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate by the BJP brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J.P. Nadda, is set to take over the reins of the government.
AIMIM – which had gained a foothold after winning a seat in a by-election in Bihar earlier – emerged as a surprise package in the polls by winning five seats, It made significant inroads into the Seemanchanchal region which has a large presence of Muslim voters. However, Chirag Paswan’s LJP, which gained two seats in 2015, could only clinch one seat for the party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.