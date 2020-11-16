PATNA, Bihar — Nitish Kumar was Nov. 16 sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term.
Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Kumar at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.
Kumar took the oath along with Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi (likely to be deputy chief ministers) and 12 other ministers. These include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Mewa Lal Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sheela Kumari, Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Ram Preet Paswan, Jivesh Kumar, Ram Surat Kumar, Santosh Kumar Suman and Mukesh Sahani.
The new faces in Kumar’s cabinet in 2020 are Jivesh Kumar, Ram Surat Kumar, Sheela Kumari, Santosh Kumar Suman and Mukesh Sahani.
Former Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis said: “For the BJP, it’s a generational change to promote new faces in the party. BJP has internal democracy and it's reflects through such a decisions. BJP gives opportunity to every leader. With this, the eventual goal is to strengthen party.”
He further said: “Sushil Kumar is an asset for the BJP. He served for party over 40 years and party will use his experience at right place.”
The NDA has included two women ministers, Renu Devi and Sheela Kumari, in the cabinet. Women are considered silent voters for the NDA and it has been mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Nitish Kumar is like my elder brother. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I have got a great opportunity to work with him again. I will work in the interest of women as well as all other persons sitting in the last line. The eventual goal for me is to work on the lines of Aatmanirbhar Bihar,” Renu Devi said.
Jivesh Kumar, a new face in the cabinet, said: “The party has given me opportunity to serve as minister, I will work in the interest of Bihar.”
The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United’s share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.
