WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD – Was Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan given a diplomatic snub when he arrived in Washington on his maiden U.S. trip to reboot bilateral ties that have seen a downslide?
With his country in financial doldrums, Khan made it a point to travel by a commercial flight, Qatar Airways, instead of a private jet, to cut down expenses.
When his flight touched down at Dulles airport, reportedly there was no high ranking U.S. administration official to welcome him.
Later, Khan took a metro ride to the Pakistani envoy's house.
Social media was awash with speculation that Khan had been snubbed by the U.S. administration, and that the Pakistani government had offered to pay $250,000 for the State Department to arrange an official welcome/protocol of the visiting Pakistani premier, but it was refused.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was at the airport to receive Khan and also accompanied him on the metro ride.
Acting Chief of Protocol Mary-Kate Fisher, who had welcomed the Pakistan prime minister at the airport, accompanied him on the metro ride.
The State Department later said the Acting Chief of Protocol had received the visiting prime minister, "as is standard for an Official Working Visit to the White House.”
Imran Khan, who is staying at the official residence of Pakistani Ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed Khan, is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later on July 22.
Khan, who was lustily greeted by members of the Pakistani expatriate community, later met with the Pakistani business community.
During his three-day visit, Khan is also to meet IMF acting chief David Lipton and World Bank president David Malpass.
Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence are accompanying Khan to the U.S.
The Pakistan Embassy in Washington has hired the services of top lobbying firm Holland & Knight to help advance the country's interests in the U.S.
His visit comes as Pakistan has received a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund despite concerns expressed by the U.S.
According to the White House, Khan's visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between Washington and Islamabad to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.