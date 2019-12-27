NEW DELHI (IANS) — The cold wave situation in north India will further intensify in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said, as the mercury on Dec. 27 dipped to a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius here as the capital seemed headed for its coldest winter since 1901.
The IMD said that "severe cold day conditions were observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, cold to severe cold day conditions in many pockets over Madhya Pradesh, in isolated pockets over West Bengal and cold day conditions in some pockets over Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh."
As Delhi residents shivered in the cold, the IMD said that the city's mean maximum temperature in December has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius only four times in past 118 years - in 1919, 1929, and 1961 with the last in 1997.
The reason behind the cold wave is "due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favourable meteorological conditions", said the Met department.
The IMD forecast: "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Bihar and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2 days, in north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days and over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha during the next 2 days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days."
It has also predicted dense fog over Delhi which could affect visibility.
The Met department also predicted rainfall which could add the winter chill next week.
"Northwest and central India are very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places during December 31 and January 1 and 2 in eastern part of India."
At least 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed from two to six hours due to dense fog, but flights operated normally from Delhi airport. "The runway visibility is good and flight operations are normal at #DelhiAirport," the airport said in a tweet.
Kargil district in Ladakh was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of minus 30.2 degrees Celsius.
A cold wave continued to grip Himachal Pradesh on Dec. 27 despite prevailing dry weather, with Keylong, headquarters of the Lahaul-Spiti district, being the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 15 degrees Celsius.
Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while it was minus one degree in Manali, 3.4 degrees in Dharamsala and four degrees in Dalhousie, a Met Office release said.
Shimla recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, a rise from the previous day’s one degree.
The Met Office said that the dry weather with long sunny days would continue till Dec. 30.
Thereafter, there are chances of rain or snowfall in the state.
