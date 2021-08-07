U.S.-based Novavax partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply for emergency use in the three countries, including India, and plans later this month to also seek the World Health Organization review needed to be part of the COVAX global vaccine program. Above: Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya visits the Serum Institute of India, in Pune on June 2. (ANI photo)