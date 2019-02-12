NEW DELHI (IANS) — External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Feb. 11 introduced the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indians Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
The bill seeks to safeguard Indian women who are trapped in fraudulent marriages with non-resident Indians.
“Therefore, it is necessary that the marriage solemnized or otherwise in India or outside India shall be registered within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage,” the bill’s objectives stated.
“It has been decided to bring in a legislation to provide for compulsory registration of marriage for better enforcement of rights of the deserted spouses under various family laws,” it added.
The bill also seeks to amend the Passport Act, 1967 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
The proposed amendment to the Passport Act, 1967 would empower the passport authorities to impound or revoke the passport or travel document of an NRI if it is brought to their notice that the person has not registered his marriage within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage.
The proposed amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 would also empower the courts for issuance of summons and warrants through the specifically designated website of the Ministry of External Affairs.
It further provides provisions for attachment of properties, both movable and immovable, belonging to a proclaimed offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.