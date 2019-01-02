Indian Christian nuns and Muslim supporters protest as they demand the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, outside the High Court in Kochi on Sept. 13, 2018. Indian police on Sept. 12 summoned for questioning a bishop accused by a nun of raping her multiple times, following days of protests by other nuns and supporters. Bishop Franco Mullackal, who has rejected the accusations, has been called for questioning. (AFP/Getty Images)