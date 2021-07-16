A man takes care of cattle as people visit a livestock market to buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on July 16. The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the slaughter of cows, calves and camels on Eid-ul-Adha (Bakra Eid) in the Union territory. Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on July 21. Sacrificing sheep, cows and camels is an important ritual for Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha. (Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)