NEW DELHI – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a two-day visit to India, met civil society leaders here July 28 and said the two nations share a commitment to democratic values.
"I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India's pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values," Blinken tweeted. Blinken, who is on his maiden visit to India after assuming office, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar later on July 28.
The top U.S. diplomat, who landed in New Delhi July 27, is set to discuss wide-ranging issues with Indian officials including vaccine cooperation, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific region.
He also will meet with officials, staff of the U.S. Mission in India, and then at noon, Blinken will hold a discussion with Minister Jaishankar. Thereafter, they are expected to hold a joint press conference, following which he will call on Prime Minister Modi.
According to the State Department, Blinken will discuss a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific engagement and shared regional security interests. He will also discuss ways to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan during talks with the Indian leadership.
A State Department official last week had sais, "Our bilateral discussions with our Indian partners will focus on expanding our security, defense, cyber, and counterterrorism cooperation."
India and the U.S. will also discuss health collaboration to combat COVID-19, including the Quad vaccine partnership that was first announced during President Biden's Quad summit.
Both sides will review the multifaceted India-U.S. bilateral relations and the potential for consolidating them further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.