Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of India's Andhra Pradesh state (right), and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav gesture towards supporters during a 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long fast protest for justice) launched by Naidu to demand special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi on Feb. 11. Naidu, who is the head of the regional Telugu Desam Party, launched his day-long fast to demand that the Indian government fulfills its promises made at the time when united Andhra Pradesh state was bifurcated in 2014, local media said. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)