LUCKNOW – Over 2,000 scientists from India figure among the top scientists from India in a world database created by the Stanford University in California.
The report was prepared by Prof. John P. Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and published by Elsevier.
Scientists working in areas such as chemistry, nanoscience, mechanical engineering, material science, bioinformatics, automation, energy, geology and environmental engineering figure on the list.
Of 186,177 scientists featured in the list, 2,042 are from India.
As many as eight scientists from CSIR Central Drug Research Institute and two serving scientists from the National Botanical Research Institute figure in the database.
The CDRI scientists include Shrikant R. Mulay, Atul Kumar, Koneni V. Sashidhara, Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, Manish K. Chourasia, Rakesh Maurya, A.K. Saxena and Prem M.S. Chauhan and from NBRI, B.N. Singh and Debasish Chakraborty have made it to the top.
Meanwhile, three professors cum scientists from Lucknow University and six doctors from King George's Medical University have also found the place in the global database.
From LU, renowned zoologist Prof Omkar, Prof C.R. Gautam from the physics department and a faculty in the chemistry department Abhinav Kumar made it to the database.
From KGMU, head of neurology R.K. Garg, head of pediatrics Shaily Awasthi, associate professor in the psychiatry department, Sujit Kumar Kar; head of the microbiology department, Amita Jain; associate professor Santosh Kumar of the respiratory medicine department, and former head of the microbiology department U.C. Chaturvedi have found a place in the list.
