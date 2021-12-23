NEW DELHI – The Union Health Ministry on Dec. 23 said that over 60 percent of the eligible population in India has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the Ministry said, "Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now."
The Ministry, in a press release, informed that with the administration of 7,017,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 crore.
Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry, 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.
In a press statement, the Ministry said "While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.59 percent remains less than 1 percent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 percent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 percent for the last 80 days and below 3 percent for 115 consecutive days now," it added.
