AMRITSAR — In a terrible disaster, at least 50 people watching the burning of a Ravan effigy from a railway track were crushed by a speeding train here in Punjab Oct. 19, triggering anger in the area and nationwide outrage.
Around 700 people were watching the huge Ravan effigy in flames amid exploding firecrackers on the tracks at Joda Phatak near Dhobi Ghat within the city when the train going to Amritsar from Pathankot came hurtling down the tracks around 7:00 p.m.
It took about 10 to 15 seconds for the train to pass – and leave behind a heap of crushed and dismembered bodies.
Video clips posted to social media showed some people who had apparently seen the approaching train trying to run away from the site. A few of them were also mowed down.
The Punjab government, in a statement in New Delhi, put the death toll at 40 but Amritsar Police Commissioner S.S. Srivastava told reporters that "it is definitely more than 50-60," and that people were still being rushed to hospitals.
Another 50 people were also badly injured in the accident, officials said.
Most people reportedly could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers.
Sub-divisional Magistrate Rajesh Sharma said 50 bodies have been recovered.
"Out of nowhere came the train," said a man, sounding angry while speaking to journalists. "Before anyone could realize what was happening, it ran over scores of people."
"When the effigy started to burn in full flow, people began running away from it fearing it may fall over them," said another man. "They did not realize that a speeding train was coming and the train did not sound its hooter."
Another man felt that the tragedy must have claimed at least 100 lives. The dead included several children, another witness said.
Ironically, moments before the tragedy, another train passed the area but there were no casualties, a railway official said.
A local resident, Nirmal Jit Sindhu, alleged that the Dussehra celebrations were organized by forcing the local administration to grant permission near the railway tracks.
He said last year the administration had not granted permission to use the venue for Dussehra celebrations due to its proximity to the tracks.
Some people blamed Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who was the chief guest at the celebrations, saying her late arrival delayed the burning of the effigy by more than half an hour.
Sidhu told a news channel on telephone from Bengaluru that the death toll was alarmingly high.
A railway official in New Delhi said the drop gates at the spot were down but people still congregated on the tracks in violation of railway rules.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and cancelled his proposed Israel visit to rush to Amritsar.
"District authorities have been mobilized on war footing," he tweeted.
Several senior railway officials were flown to Amritsar by the Indian Air Force to help oversee relief and rescue efforts.
In New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political party leaders expressed shock and grief over the tragedy.
"Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Kovind tweeted.
Modi called the disaster "heart wrenching."
"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," Modi said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Punjab government and party workers to provide relief at the accident site.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said immediate relief and rescue operations were underway. Goyal, who was travelling, cancelled his engagements in the U.S. and was flying back to India.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Punjab home secretary and the director general of police of Punjab. He said the Center would provide all possible assistance to the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his pain over the loss of lives and urged his party workers to provide help at the accident site.
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: "Shocked... Responsibility and accountability must be fixed at the very top for such accidents."
