Relatives of an Indian hotel staff member who died in an early morning fire at the property look at his wrapped up body after it was handed over from a mortuary at Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi on Feb. 12. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI — Indian authorities say they have arrested the owner of a New Delhi hotel where 17 people were killed by a fire.

Police say Arpit Palace Hotel owner Rakesh Goel appeared Feb. 17 in court, which ruled that police could take him into custody for questioning.

Two hotel managers have been in custody on suspicion of culpable homicide since the Feb. 12 fire.

Authorities say the building had an unauthorized rooftop kitchen, which a video showed was engulfed in flames.

Police say most of the deaths were caused by suffocation. Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh Deo said two people jumped from the six-story hotel to their deaths.

Deo said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

