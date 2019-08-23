MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani authorities have evacuated about 2,000 people from flood-affected areas after accusing India of opening a dam without warning earlier this week and swelling two rivers in Pakistan.
Pakistani rescue services deployed boats and with the help of the military, transported people to safety from the flooded areas around the Ravi and Indus Rivers.
They say the water, which had come from India’s Sutlej River and Ladakh Dam, was receding Aug. 23. The flood waters entered Pakistan on Aug. 20 morning, damaging homes and crops in the region.
Pakistan says that under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank, New Delhi is required to share information with Islamabad about rivers flowing into Pakistan.
