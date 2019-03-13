ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s air force said March 12 that one of its fighter jets successfully test-fired a locally developed missile, described as a “smart weapon.”
The announcement follows recent skirmishes with rival India over disputed Kashmir during which Pakistan said it shot down two Indian planes and captured a pilot, who was later returned to India.
An air force statement says a JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft on Tuesday fired the new missile, which has “day-and-night capability to engage a variety of targets with pinpoint accuracy.”
A “smart” weapon is typically military language for a guided missile.
Air Force chief Mujahid Anwar was quoted as saying that “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but if subjected to aggression by adversary, we will respond with full force.”
There was no further information on the type of missile fired.
