Pakistan Sikhs

Indian Sikh pilgrims pose on a train bound for Pakistan at the railway station at Attari, some 35kms from Amritsar on Nov. 21, as they prepare to leave on a Pakistani train bound for Lahore to mark the 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the nation will open a new cross-border corridor for the pilgrims to visit the temple. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign minister says his government has decided to open a new cross-border corridor to allow minority Sikh pilgrims from neighboring India to visit their temple of worship in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Nov. 22 that the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone next week for construction to begin on the Kartarpura Crossing in the eastern Punjab province.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. They have fought three of their two wars over disputed Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. The latest move by Islamabad could help improve ties between the two sides.

Pakistan used to be home to a large Sikh population but most returned to India during the 1947 partition. Only a few thousand remain in Pakistan.

