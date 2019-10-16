Soldiers and civilians pay tribute besides the coffin of slain colleague Naik Subash Thapa, 25, killed because of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Oct. 11, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Bagdogra airport on the outskirts of Siliguri on Oct. 13. (Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images)