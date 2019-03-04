LAHORE — A key train service with neighboring India resumed and schools in Pakistani Kashmir opened March 4 in another sign of easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals since a major escalation last week over the disputed Kashmir region.
Pakistan Railways spokesman Ejaz Shah said the train service, known as the Samjhauta Express, left the eastern city of Lahore for India’s border town of Atari, with some 180 passengers on board.
Pakistan suspended the train service last week as tensions escalated following India’s airstrike Feb. 26 inside Pakistan. India said it targeted militants behind a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.
Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a fighter jet the next day and detaining its pilot, who was returned to India two days later.
Also Monday, schools in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir opened after seven days of closure amid the heightened tensions.
Raja Jaleel, head teacher at a secondary school in Chakothi, which is close to the Line of Control border in the disputed region, said classes resumed but attendance was thin.
He lauded the courage of the students who attended, as many of the area’s parents are keeping their children home for their safety.
“We have started our day with prayers for peace,” said the head teacher, adding that the students also chanted slogans in support of the army.
Schools were closed when Indian and Pakistani troops were trading fire across the Line of Control. At least eight civilians and two soldiers have been killed in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir since tensions soared following India’s airstrike last week.
The reopening of schools on the Pakistani side of Kashmir and the resumption of the train service amid the lull in the crossfire for the second consecutive day suggests that the two nuclear-armed rivals have heeded international calls to exercise restraint. But Pakistan hasn’t yet opened its airspace for flights to or from the east.
Senior civil aviation official Aamir Mahboob said that there was “no change yet in our aviation policy toward east but the west corridor is open for all flights.”
Mughal reported from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan. Associated Press writer Zarar Khan in Islamabad contributed to this report.
