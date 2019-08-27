NEW DELHI (IANS) — Pakistan is again considering closing its air space for traffic from India, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Khan tweeted Aug. 27.
"PM is considering a complete closure of air space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration. Modi has started, we'll finish!" Khan tweeted.
Previously, following the Balakot air strikes, Pakistan had closed its airspace on Feb. 26 and it was fully reopened on July 16.
India had said that 600 flights per day were impacted due to the closure of Pakistani airspace in the backdrop of Balakot strikes.
Pakistan had closed the airspace on Feb. 27 and opened the airspace on July 16, a period of 140 days, during which 84,000 flights were impacted.
Speaking in Parliament, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said, "The closure of Pakistan airspace on Feb. 27 had affected around 600 flights that operate per day across India-Pakistan airspace boundary and these flights were re-routed to Arabian Sea airspace."
Pakistan had earlier partially shut its airspace after India abrogated article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Later on August 7, Pakistan issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing partial closure of its airspace in the Lahore region due to "operational reasons.”
Pakistan has also suspended bilateral trade with India.
