A health official takes a swab sample from a girl to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a testing point in Karachi on July 17, 2020. Currently, no Indian Sikhs are visiting shrines in Pakistan because of a travel ban imposed by their government to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has also caused 5,709 deaths and 269,191 infections across Pakistan. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images)