Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) listens to the national anthem as he arrives at the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Aug. 14 to mark the country's Independence Day. His visit to mark the country's Independence Day comes more than a week after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a surprise executive decree to strip its portion of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of its special status. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images)