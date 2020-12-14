Noble laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi during a session on “Safe Childhood, Safe India,” organized by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust and National Museum in New Delhi Jan. 10, 2019. Bachpan Bachao Andolan, a children’s rights group founded by Satyarthi, rescued at least 1,197 children between April and September across India. (IANS photo)