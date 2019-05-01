NEW DELHI — Ness Wadia, son of industrialist Nusli Wadia and heir apparent to one of India’s wealthiest business families, has been sentenced for drugs possession while on a skiing holiday to Japan.
Financial Times has reported that Ness Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group and co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.
According to a brief report carried by a local Hokkaido station of state broadcaster NHK, customs officials at New Chitose were alerted to Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25 grams of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.
The Wadia empire has many units, which include Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burman Trading, biscuit giant Britannia Industries to budget airline GoAir and a share in IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab with the total market valuation of its listed entities standing at $13.1 billion.
A court official in Sapporo told the Financial Times that Wadia admitted to possession, arguing that the drug was for his personal use.
Japan's narcotics laws are strict and are currently being applied especially tightly.
Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing.
The Sapporo District Court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years.
Maintaining that the jail term by a Japanese court for Wadia in a drug case remains suspended, the business conglomerate May 1 said that the development will not impact the Wadia Group heir in discharging his responsibilities.
"The judgement is clear. It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact Ness Wadia in the discharge of any of his responsibilities and he will continue to play the role that he has done hitherto, both within the Group and outside," a Wadia Group spokesperson said in a statement.
He confirmed that Wadia is currently in India.
Wadia’s sentence could mean trouble for the Kings XI Punjab, which are currently top contenders in this year’s Indian Premiere League match. As per the operational rules of the cash-rich league, no team official involved with the league can act in a manner which brings disrepute to the team, the league, the BCCI or the game on or off the field. If guilty, the persons action can even lead to suspension of the team.
While the matter is required to be first sent to the commission for investigation, the commission will then forward its finding to the ombudsman.
Citing the manner in which Chennai Super Kings had to bear the brunt for the acts of the team principal, a senior BCCI functionary said that KXIP could be in deep trouble.
"The KXIP are unfortunately looking at suspension as a best case scenario and termination as a worst case scenario due to the conviction of an owner in a criminal case of drug possession.”
"No less than the Lodha panel had suspended the CSK for two years because their team official was accused of betting. In this case we have an owner convicted of drug possession by a criminal court. If he was a state cricket official he would have stood disqualified from holding office automatically.”
"This also exposes the discriminatory provisions of the new BCCI constitution which is draconian for a state association but doesn't put any restriction on a franchise official even though IPL performances clearly matter more for selection to the Indian team than Ranji performances," the functionary told IANS.
