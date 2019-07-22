GUWAHATI — The human toll in Assam floods rose to 67 July 22, while Forest Department officials said that a total of 187 animals including 15 one horned rhinos, an elephant and over 100 deer have died.
The death toll rose to 67 after the deaths of two more persons in last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said, even as the flood situation is improving gradually across the state.
As of July 22, almost 3.5 million people are still affected by the flood in over 2,000 villages in the Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Jorhat, Golaghat and Cachar districts.
The current wave of floods have submerged almost 90 percent of the Kaziranga National Park, forcing the wild animals to stray out to take shelter on higher ground. Flood waters have also submerged the anti-poaching camps over the last one week.
The park authorities have, however, said that the flood situation is improving gradually as the water level have been showing a receding trend. "The flood water level is showing a falling trend and we have recorded that the water level had fallen by 162 cm till Monday morning," an official said, adding that Forest Department staff have been working hard along with villagers to protect the distressed wild animals.
As many as 16 animals — 15 hog deer and a sambar — were killed by speeding vehicles on National Highway 37 while 15 rhinos and an elephant died of drowning.
A total of 13 wild boar, 12 sambar, 6 hog deer, two water buffaloes and three porcupines have also died due to drowning. Forest officials and local villagers have also rescued 53 hog deer, some of which were later released in the wild again.
Meanwhile, the ASDMA officials said July 22 that over 114,179 hectares of agricultural land, including with standing crops, continued to be affected by floods and close to 97,000 people are living in 757 relief camps set up by district administrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.