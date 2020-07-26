NEW DELHI – The percentage of people hoarding rations and medicine for more than three months has massively increased post-lockdown, due to the persistent uncertainty amid the coronavirus situation.
According to the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted between March 16 and July 22, no one used to collect the essentials for more than one week prior to the lockdown. However, the purchasing pattern and behavior of the customers changed drastically after it was imposed.
The poll shows the level of preparedness among the people. Interestingly, four months after the nation-wide shutdown, 54.3 percent people now have rations, medicine or money for these items for more than three weeks at home, while 44.7 percent have it for less than three weeks.
If the data is broken down into weeks, 5 percent have rations, medicine and money for three weeks, 27.7 percent have hoarded it for a month, while 21.6 percent have it for more than a month.
On the other side, 12.2 percent people have the items for less than a week, 19 percent have it for one week and 13.5 percent for two weeks.
The IANS-Cvoter survey was conducted on more than 1,000 randomly-selected respondents across 1,000 assembly segments from March 16 to July 22. The respondents were interviewed in 10 different languages.
The data holds importance at a time the country is facing the wrath of the deadly virus, which has claimed over 30,000 lives and infected as many as 12 lakh Indians. India has also logged the world's third-largest case load, after the U.S. and Brazil.
