MUMBAI— Team Ample Missiion, an NGO involved in philanthropic work, recently organized a health outreach program for tribal women in one of the Adivasi villages located near Aarey Colony, Mumbai.
To improve the lives of one of the most impoverished sections of our society, they distributed first-aid kits, sanitary pads and soaps to the residents. They also conducted a hand-wash awareness session, a basic necessity that is often overlooked.
“There is an urgent need for more such health initiatives for the tribal population, including regular health check-up camps. In the coming months, we will look into the same,” said Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, founder, Ample Missiion.
