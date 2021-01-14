NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. via video conferencing, the prime minister’s office informed Jan. 14.
This will be the world’s largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of the country, it said. “A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on an inaugural day,” the PMO added.
It said this vaccination program is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and health care workers, both in government and private sectors, including ICDS workers, who will receive the vaccine during this phase.
“The vaccination program will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by union ministry of health and family welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist program managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions,” the PMO stated.
A dedicated 24x7 call center - 1075 - has also been established for addressing queries related to the pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.
“Adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have already been delivered across the country to all states/UTs with the active support of the ministry of civil aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the program on the principles of Jan Bhagidari,” PMO further said.
