PATHANAMTHITTA — Sixty-nine pilgrims, who were arrested late Nov. 18 night from the Sabarimala temple after they defied prohibitory orders, were remanded to judicial custody by a court here Nov. 19.
The arrested, who were held at the Maniar Police Camp in the Pathanamthitta district, were produced in the court that remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.
However, before taking them to the court, the police released one person who was below 18 years of age.
Following the Nov. 18 arrests, angry Hindu activists Nov. 19 took to streets, raised slogans and held prayer sessions in front of police stations across the state. Union Minister K.J. Alphons also criticized the state government for the action.
As the news about arrests spread in Thiruvanathapuram, protesters assembled near Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence and shouted slogans.
The situation grew tense late Nov. 18 when over 200 pilgrims refused to vacate the temple premise after 10 p.m., as ordered by the state administration, and remained in the temple singing Lord Ayyappa hymns and chants.
As they continued despite repeated requests from the police, action was initiated to forcefully clear the premises. This led to their arrests in a post-midnight action.
Alphons Nov. 19 reacted sharply to the arrests, and told the media in Nilackal, before heading to the shrine: "I fail to understand why the Kerala Police has clamped prohibitory orders. This is not the way things should be handled. Sabarimala pilgrims are not extremists. You can't use force in this place."
Kerala Minister for Devaswoms (temples) Kadakampally Surendran, reacted sharply to the allegations and said it was not pilgrims but Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh goons who had taken over the Lord Ayyappa shrine, and backed the police action.
"He should not have said things without knowing facts," Surendran said.
Alphons, who was headed to the hill temple said he would inspect how the state has utilized the Rs. 100-crore relief fund from the Center. "I will go around the temple town to make sure how the funds have been used."
Surendran said: "It's true that the Center has sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for various projects in Sabarimala and the deadline for implementing it ends in July 2019. But the unprecedented floods saw close to Rs. 19 crore of work in progress in projects getting washed away in September.
"What happened in the temple premises last night was a takeover by the RSS goons. The police pleaded with them to return as it's against the law to remain there. It was only after they refused to move that the police acted."
After inspecting the place, Alphons said the state government has failed miserably in setting up the basic infrastructure.
"Toilets are placed five feet above the ground and it appears one needs a lift to reach the toilet," said Alphons.
State Bharatiya Janata Party president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai told the media that a judicial probe must be conducted into what happened Nov. 18 night at Sabarimala, as this is the first time in the history of the temple that there has been police action against pilgrims.
Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told the media that it is most unfortunate that pilgrims were being held in police custody, and demanded the state government release them at the earliest.
Superintendent of Police Prathish Kumar told reporters that the arrests were made after protesters – despite police requests to disperse at 10 p.m – refused to leave the temple premises.
Right-wing activists held protests across the state Nov. 19.
Security has been heightened for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was shown black flags by angry BJP youth activists in Kozhikode, where he was working on official engagements.
The Sabarimala Temple doors opened Nov. 17 for two months.
The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since Sept. 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple, which had previously banned girls and women of menstruating age.
The apex court Nov. 13 refused to stay that verdict.
While the Kerala government is trying hard to see that the apex court verdict is implemented, the BJP-RSS, other pro-Hindutva forces and the Congress-led United Democratic Front are up in arms against violation of the temple tradition.
