NEW DELHI – Amid the detection of the latest mutation of coronavirus in the U.K., 11 passengers, who arrived in Delhi from London, tested positive for the Covid-19 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the last two days, creating panic in the national capital.
However, the head of the laboratory that tests international passengers at IGIA, told IANS that on the basis of cases being detected at the airport, the situation seems far from alarming since the rate of positivity found in the U.K. passengers is way less than what the laboratory detects daily at the airport.
Chetan Kohli, chief operating officer of Genestrings, the lab authorized to test for Covid-19 at the IGIA, told IANS that less than 1.5 percent of the inbound U.K. passengers tested positive for Covid-19 whereas the daily average of case positivity found among international travelers oscillates around 4-5 percent.
“We daily test around 1,100 passengers and their positivity rate varies between 4 and 5 percent. In case of U.K. passengers, the positivity rate found was not even 1.5 percent of the total tests. It is one-third of the positivity we detect daily at the airport,” he said.
“If we look at the situation on the basis of positivity, the situation seems far from panicky,” Kohli said.
He also suggested that the public should not worry and wait for the results of genome sequencing of the samples being studied at various labs across the country.
The samples of infected passengers have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control for the genome sequencing study so as to determine if the passengers are carrying the existing strain of SARS-CoV-2 or the mutant strain which was discovered in the U.K.
NCDC director Sujeet Kumar Singh told IANS Dec. 23 that the results of the study would take 2 to 3 days to determine the status of the samples.
The British government had recently announced that the newly-identified strain of the virus found in its population is up to 70 percent more transmissible and the situation is “out of control.” This prompted Indian authorities to suspend flights to and from the U.K. between December 23 and December 31.
Dr Gauri Agarwal, director at Genestrings, said that a total of four flights had landed at the IGIA since the directive came. Over 950 inbound passengers from London were tested at the lab, she said.
So far, 22 passengers from the U.K. arriving in different Indian cities have been found to be Covid infected.
