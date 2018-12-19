NEW DELHI (IANS) — President's rule will be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir from Dec. 20 with President Ram Nath Kovind signing a proclamation to give effect to the recommendation of the state Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Home Ministry officials said that Kovind has signed the proclamation based on the proposal sent by the ministry following a report by the state governor.
The term of Governor's Rule, imposed in the state in June this year, comes to an end Dec. 19.
The state had plunged into a political crisis in June after the BJP withdrew from the coalition government with People's Democratic Party. Last month Malik dissolved the state assembly which had been kept in suspended animation.
Under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, Governor's rule can be imposed for six months, but with consent of the President. The Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
