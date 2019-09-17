KEVADIA, Gujarat — Jammu and Kashmir seems to be on top of Prime Minister's mind, even on his birthday. In a direct reference, resurrecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision, Modi basked in the glory of the recent abrogation of Article 370 ending special powers to Kashmir.
Standing in vicinity of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Modi said: "Country is witnessing fulfilment of Sardar Patel's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'."
"Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity,’ India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," he tweeted.
In a direct reference to Kashmir and the abrogation, the Prime Minister said: "India is trying to complete the works that were left incomplete after Independence. People of J&K, Ladakh faced discrimination for 70 years and the country had to bear its consequences in form of separatism and violence."
Modi spent his 69th birthday morning at Kevadia Eco Park, where Modi was overwhelmed by the beauty of river Narmada. He said, its his privilege to start the day with this visit.
Talking about conservations, he said: "In our culture it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment, and it is evident here. Nature is dear to us, it is our jewel."
The Prime Minister also visited the Ekta Nursery, situated in close proximity to the iconic Statue of Unity. The nursery manufactures various traditional eco-friendly products and offers a live demonstration of their manufacturing process to the visitors.
Earlier, Modi offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in the Narmada district of Gujarat. The pooja he performed at the dam was part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav which is being organized by the Vijay Rupani government to mark the rise of water levels 138.68 meters in the Sardar Sarovar reservoir.
