NEW DELHI (IANS) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 26 morning left netizens amused after he responded to a Twitterati who had tagged a picture of him trying to catch a glimpse of the last solar eclipse of the decade.
A user commented on Modi's pic: "This is becoming a meme.” To which the Prime Minister responded: "Most welcome. Enjoy :)"
During the eclipse, the Sun and the Moon are positioned in a way to form a ring of fire. As the Moon doesn't cover the Sun completely, the Sun's edges are illuminated.
The eclipse was visible in India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia. People from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were able to see the eclipse, while the rest of the country was able to see a partial solar eclipse.
The Prime Minister has been popular for his trademark style of winning over his critics with wit without getting offended.
He said on Twitter that he was unable to enjoy the last solar eclipse that was to be partially visible from the national capital due to a "cloud cover.”
Modi, an ardent science enthusiast, could only manage a glimpse.
"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse 2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live-stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts," the Prime Minister tweeted, attaching the pictures of himself trying to view the annual solar eclipse through the special ultra violet protection eye glasses and images of live-stream from Kozhikode.
People of Delhi woke up to a thick fog looming over the city with visibility of about 700 meters at 8.30 a.m. which deprived them of a glimpse of the solar eclipse.
The rare celestial spectacle started at 8.17 a.m. and lasted till 10.57 a.m. in Delhi. According to scientists, the solar eclipse was expected to be fully visible only in the southern states of India.
The annular solar eclipse set the Twitterati abuzz, with users tweeting picture-postcard photos on the celestial phenomenon and even posting some funny comments.
One user posted a picture of the natural phenomenon and wrote: "Solar eclipse in dramatic cloudy weather. It's certainly a magical moment, when you witness the solar eclipse amidst the clouds and unexpected rains. Shot at Pune."
Another user wrote: "This is mesmerizing. #solareclipse2019 #RingOfFire."
"It looks like the Sun was hanged on guillotine today & ready to be executed," read one post.
One user posted pictures of the solar eclipse and wrote: "Kid in the room shouts 'moon' looking at the picture."
A user posted a picture where the eclipse resembles a diamond ring. The comment: "Hope she gets impressed with this."
