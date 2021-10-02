NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.
Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Modi on Oct. 2 said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. "Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he tweeted.
Born on Oct. 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.
This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.
Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.
