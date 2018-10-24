NEW DELHI — Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah Oct. 24 joined several union ministers and chief ministers in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.
"The world is taking note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on key issues that face humanity and are appreciating his leadership skills. Through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' Modi is at the forefront of building a better tomorrow for the world," Shah said.
Modi was awarded the Seoul Peace Prize in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the human development of the people of India by fostering economic growth in the world's fastest-growing large economy and furthering the development of democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts, the award committee noted.
Shah said that he was glad that the award committee took note of 'Modinomics,' which aims to further a spirit of equality and empowerment for all sections of society.
Several ministers including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, Textile Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge) Rajyarvardhan Rathore took to Twitter to congratulate Modi.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for being conferred the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize, affirming the effectiveness of Modinomics in creating high economic growth and his dedication to improving human development and furthering democracy in India," Goyal said.
"Congratulations to Modi ji on being conferred the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize. The Award Committee recognized his contributions to the growth of the Indian & global economies, crediting Modinomics for reducing social & economic disparity between the rich and the poor," Javadekar said.
Rathore said: "Congratulations to India! Our PM Modi ji has been awarded 2018 Seoul Peace Prize. Modinomics has been credited with enhancing growth while reducing gap between haves and have nots. A wonderful accolade for Hon'ble PM and all of us!"
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the award was a recognition of Modi's all-inclusive growth model, visionary approach and tireless efforts towards regional and global peace.
"On behalf of 37 lakh people of Tripura, I congratulate Modiji on being awarded the prize," Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said.
