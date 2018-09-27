The United Nations Environmental Program Sept. 26 announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India-based airport Cochin International Airport are among the recipients of the UN’s Champions of the Earth Award.
The Champions of the Earth Awards, the UN’s highest environmental honor, honored six outstanding environmental changemakers, recognized for their achievements in categories including Policy Leadership, Entrepreneurial Vision, Science and Innovation, Inspiration and Action, and Lifetime Achievement.
This year’s laureates – which include John Carling, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, France President Emmanuel Macron and China’s Zhejiang’s Green Rural Revival Program in addition to Modi and Cochin – are recognized for a combination of bold, innovative, and tireless efforts to tackle some of the most urgent environmental issues of our times, the release said.
Modi was recognized in the Policy Leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action, including Modi’s unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022.
UN Environment is recognizing Modi for his bold environmental leadership on the global stage, it said. Modi also supports and champions the International Solar Alliance, a global partnership to scale up solar energy, it added.
Cochin International Airport will take home the award for Entrepreneurial Vision, for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy. Cochin is showing the world that our ever-expanding network of global movement doesn't have to harm the environment. As the pace of society continues to increase, the world's first fully solar-powered airport is proof positive that green business is good business, the release said.
The biggest and busiest airport of Kerala state in India, and the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of international traffic, Cochin International Airport became the world's first fully solar powered airport in 2015 – a project pioneered by managing director Vattavayalil Joseph Kurian.
“In a world of uncertainty, this is certain: We will not solve the extraordinary challenges our world faces today without extraordinary talent, new thinking and bold ideas,” said the head of UN Environment, Erik Solheim. “The Champions of the Earth Award and Young Champions of the Earth Prize recognize those not afraid to chart unknown waters or be the voice of the voiceless. These people are changing our world today for a better tomorrow.”
The awards will be presented during the Champions of the Earth Gala in New York City, on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.
The Champions of the Earth award is the UN’s highest environmental recognition celebrating exceptional figures from the public and private sectors and from civil society, whose actions have had a transformative positive impact on the environment.
IANS adds from New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sept. 27 expressed his gratitude to the global community for conferring upon him the UN award, and dedicated it to the countrymen and the country's tradition of coexisting with nature.
"I would like to express my gratitude to the global community for conferring this honor upon me. This honor is not meant for an individual, but rather for the great Indian tradition, through which for centuries, we have been taught values like co-existing with nature," Modi said in a video message.
He said he was delighted that "the human race has begun to accept the importance of nature.”
"This struggle with nature has brought destruction, both on humankind as well as on nature. In this changing situation, all of us are putting emphasis on protecting nature," he said.
"Whether you call it global warming, or whether you call it environment, or whether you call it carbon emissions, whether you are referring to "developed countries" or "developing countries,” no matter what phrase you use, ultimately we must all focus on climate justice,” he said.
Asserting that the poor and the marginalized were the ultimate victims of the climate injustice, Modi said "we need to put the same emphasis on protecting nature as we do on other issues.”
He also said that in the pursuit of climate change, "India stands with the world, and is ready to march with you, shoulder to shoulder in order to achieve this goal.”
