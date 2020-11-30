NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nov. 30 held virtual meetings with three teams working on the development and manufacture of vaccines against Covid-19, and discussed the potential of various platforms for vaccine development.
The teams are from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune, and Biological E Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd in Hyderabad.
Their potential vaccines are in different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Nov. 30.
“The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed,” the statement said.
The prime minister also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters.
He also suggested that they should make extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy.
Matters relating to logistics, transport and cold chains in respect of delivery of the vaccines were also discussed.
The prime minister advised all departments concerned to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that the efforts by these companies bear fruit in order to serve the needs of the country and the entire world.
He praised the efforts made by scientists and researchers in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which so far has infected 94,31,692 people across the country, and led to the deaths of 1,37,139 patients.
